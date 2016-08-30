CM boys soccer wins first since 2014 season

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Cameron Baker’s hat trick, the Clinton-Massie boys soccer team won its first match since the 2014 season Tuesday over Hillsboro, 3-2, at Frank Irelan Field.

The win also was the first in the varsity coaching career of CM coach Tom Henderson.

Baker scored three goals while Zach Hammonds added two assists and Aaron Joyner had one assist.

Joe Hammonds made eight saves in goal for Clinton-Massie.

“We put a lot of pressure on them throughout the game,” Henderson said. “(We had) something like 18 shots on net. Cam (Baker) got himself in great position to put some nice finishes on the board off of some good ball movement from his teammates.”

