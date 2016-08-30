Blanchester volleyball sweeps Felicity in three

FELICITY — The Blanchester volleyball team had no trouble with Felicity-Franklin Tuesday night in Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference action, 25-12, 25-15, 25-9.

“The girls started strong and finished strong,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “In the last couple games we have either started strong and ended weak or started weak and finished strong. Tonight we did both. The girls didn’t let up at all.”

Shelbie Rose had 23 service points and 12 assists. Shayla Sicurella had three digs, 14 points and three kills. Morgan Oberle had 12 points, seven kills and two blocks. Ally Davis contributed two digs, seven points and two blocks.

Asia Baldwin chipped in with two digs, seven points and four kills. Cheyenne Brown had six points, a kill and a block. Stephanie Gerlach had six digs and eight perfect passes. Morgan Deless had a block.

