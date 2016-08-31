Lady Cavs knock off Lady Falcons 4-1

CHILLICOTHE — The Clinton-Massie tennis team was defeated by Chillicothe 4-1 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match at CHS.
The loss puts the Lady Falcons at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SCOL.
Coach Lynn Deatherage said Clinton-Massie is improving as a tennis program but “it isn’t at the level of Chillicothe’s Div. I program.”
The lone win for CMHS came at second doubles where Amber Winemiller and Megan Wonderly rallied for an 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 win.
“Endurance and adjustments made the difference,” Deatherage said of her doubles pair.
SUMMARY
August 30, 2016
@Chillicothe High School
Chillicothe 4 Clinton-Massie 1
Singles
• Hailey Clayborn was defeated by Madeline Digges 0-6, 1-6
• Anne Thompson was defeated by Carly McCloy 1-6, 2-6
• Claire Carruthers was defeated by Natalie Drotleff 2-6, 2-6
Doubles
• Morgan Edgar, Hailey Stinchcomb were defeated by Jera Copley, Brittany Harper 1-6, 0-6
• Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly defeated Hanna Kessler, Heidi Arth 0-6, 6-4, 6-0