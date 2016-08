BATAVIA — The Blanchester golf team dropped its Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference match Wednesday to Clermont Northeastern at Cedar Trace Golf Club.

The Rockets won the match 203 to 226. Noah Hoender and Eric Sowerds of CNE were co-match medalists with 48s.

For Blanchester, Connor Cook had a 51 and Clayton Guy shot a 56. Aaron Anderson came in with a 57 and Ashlin Benne shot a 62.