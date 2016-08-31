Ladycats volleyball grounds Rockets 3-1

BLANCHESTER — A strong net game by Morgan Oberle helped Blanchester defeat Fayetteville-Perry 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 Wednesday night in a non-league match the BHS gym.

Oberle had 12 kills and 11 blocks to go along with 18 points.

“Fayetteville has a good program and it’s always a good game when we play them,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “Hopefully the girls can keep the momentum going off this win tomorrow (Thursday) with a big league game against CNE.”

Shelbie Rose had three digs, 17 points and 26 set assists. Shayla Sicurella had five digs, seven perfect passes, 22 points and four kills. Ally Davis had four digs, eight points and two blocks. Serenity Batterson had a dig and five perfect passes.

Asia Baldwin had five digs, 15 points, seven kills and a block. Cheyenne Brown had six points, an assist, four kills and three blocks. Stephanie Gerlach had six digs, 15 perfect passes and four points. Morgan Deless had a dig, a block and an assist.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-22.jpg