New-look Lady ’Cane blanks Lady Astros 5-0

With a new lineup, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated East Clinton 5-0 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match at the WHS tennis complex.
Wilmington improves to 6-4 overall, 4-1 in the SCOL. East Clinton is 1-4.
Hurricane coach Doug Cooper switched his lineup and the results proved successful with all five courts posting victories.
Allie Kees and Veronica Ilg were 6-0, 6-0 winners in their initial pairing at first doubles.
Brooklyn Nielsen is now 10-1 following her 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles.
SUMMARY
September 1, 2016
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 5 East Clinton 0
Singles
• Katie Schroeder def Kylee Hidy 6-3, 6-0
• Sophie Reed def Sydney Michael 6-1, 6-2
• Brooklyn Nielsen def Emily Tong 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
• Allie Kees, Veronica Ilg def Hannah Pickering, Shelby Michael 6-0, 6-0
• Kalista Adkins, Emma Schroeder def Bella Walters, Haley Harrell 6-1, 6-0