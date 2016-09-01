New-look Lady ’Cane blanks Lady Astros 5-0

With a new lineup, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated East Clinton 5-0 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match at the WHS tennis complex.

Wilmington improves to 6-4 overall, 4-1 in the SCOL. East Clinton is 1-4.

Hurricane coach Doug Cooper switched his lineup and the results proved successful with all five courts posting victories.

Allie Kees and Veronica Ilg were 6-0, 6-0 winners in their initial pairing at first doubles.

Brooklyn Nielsen is now 10-1 following her 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles.

SUMMARY

September 1, 2016

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

• Katie Schroeder def Kylee Hidy 6-3, 6-0

• Sophie Reed def Sydney Michael 6-1, 6-2

• Brooklyn Nielsen def Emily Tong 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Allie Kees, Veronica Ilg def Hannah Pickering, Shelby Michael 6-0, 6-0

• Kalista Adkins, Emma Schroeder def Bella Walters, Haley Harrell 6-1, 6-0

Wilmington’s Brooklyn Nielsen http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TN_whs_nielsen.jpg Wilmington’s Brooklyn Nielsen