Lady Falcons sweep Lady Hurricane

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team swept Wilmington in three sets Thursday night 25-9, 25-12, 25-15 in a South Central Ohio League match at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Lady Falcons are 3-8 overall and 2-2 in the SCOL.

“(Our) serving was the best we have done this season hitting our zones,” said CM coach Stephanie Reveal.

Clinton-Massie had six serving errors in 73 attempts.

Savannah Myers had 18 points, seven aces and three blocks. Jocelyn Burton had two kills and a dig. Patience Chowning had three digs. Haley Conley had a kill, a block, a dig and six aces.

Faith Cottrell had four kills. Tyler Greathouse had two kills, five digs and two aces. Hannah Lisle had an ace and a dig. Ashlie Miller had a kill. Rylee Richardson had two digs. Brooke Rose had five aces.

