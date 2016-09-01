Drake scores twice, Ladycats blank Tigers 2-0

BLANCHESTER — Sierra Drake scored both goals and Blanchester kept Bethel-Tate off the scoreboard in a 2-0 win Thursday at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Ladycats are now 3-0-1 on the season.

Chloe Caplinger set-up Drake’s first goal of the match with a long cross just two minutes in.

Drake and Merri Lindsey combined on the second goal with Drake finishing for a 2-0 Blanchester advantage.

That’s all the Ladycats defense needed on this night.

Coach Kurt Ballinger said Mckenzie Hamm and goalkeeper Regan Ostermeier handled the Lady Tigers second half surge and kept Bethel-Tate out of the net “with a tireless effort.”

Ostermeier made five saves to record the win.

Ballinger also noted the play of sub Sydney Scott who provided a spark on offense with her speed.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-1.jpg