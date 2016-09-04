BHS girls 2nd at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — Led by Savannah Rhodes, the Blanchester girls cross country team finished as runnersup in the team standings Saturday at the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza here at Liberty Park.

Rhodes was fourth overall out of 78 runners in 22:36.

East Clinton’s girls were sixth overall.

In the boys race, Blanchester was fifth and East Clinton 11th.

For the EC girls, Veronica Brewer was the first runner in 25:07. She was 25th overall.

McKenzie Hamm and Olivia Gundler were 6-7 for the Ladycats while Alexis Davis was 21st and Elica Patton 22nd.

In the boys race, Hunter Browning of Blanchester was the first county runner in, placing 20th in 19:02.

Aiden Henson of East Clinton was 39th in 20:20.

SUMMARY

September 3, 2016

Ohio Classic CC Extravaganza

@Liberty Park, Hillsboro

High school girls results

TEAM

Waynesville 36 Blanchester 56 Fairfield 85 Bethel-Tate 110 Adena 117 East Clinton 159 Hillsboro 172 Western Brown 180 Miami Trace 220

INDIVIDUAL (78 runners)

1, Ciara Colwell, Fairfield, 21:21; 4, Savannah Rhodes, B, 22:36; 6, Mckenzie Hamm, B, 22:41; 7, Olivia Gundler, B, 23:00; 21, Alexis Davis, B, 24:41; 22, Elecia Patton, B, 24:59; 25, Veronica Brewer, EC, 25:07; 30, Rebecca Bevan, EC, 25:46; 41, Hannah Pickering, EC, 28:04; 42, Brittany Wheeler, EC, 28:13; 44, Mersadees Gulley, EC, 28:32; 58, Sierra Drake, B, 30:43; 67, Alex Hughes, EC, 34:03

High school boys results

TEAM

Fairfield 24 Bethel-Tate 71 Miami Trace 112 Western Brown 130 Blanchester 157 Waynesville 166 Hillsboro 167 West Union 177 Adena 207 Peebles 265 East Clinton 268 North Adams 371

INDIVIDUAL (130 runners)

1, Jackson Coates, Bethel-Tate, 16:43; 20, Hunter Browning, B, 19:02; 27, Tyler Holland, B, 19:16; 32, Sean Holland, B, 19:34; 35, Ricky Davis, B, 19:51; 39, Aiden Henson, EC, 20:20; 41, Dann Feal Fajardo, EC, 20:42; 73, Ashton Steward, B, 22:45; 75, Jacob Howard, EC, 22:55; 83, Avery Wood, EC, 23:24; 90, Mathew O’Neil, B, 23:41; 92, Sam Reinhart, B, 23:57; 97, John Cline, EC, 24:47; 98, Elijah Howard, EC, 24:47; 99, Blake Bronson, EC, 25:17; 100, Josh Cline, EC, 25:21; 111, Matt Mitchell, EC, 26:20; 115, Ethan Ambrose, EC, 27:35; 118, Zach Mitchell, EC, 28:06; 128, Bill Rannells, B, 31:39

