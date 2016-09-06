Blanchester JV football defeats East Clinton 48-0

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester reserve football team defeated East Clinton 48-0 Saturday at Barbour Memorial Field.

The young Wildcats had 411 yards of total offense — 275 on the ground and 136 threw the air, coach Brian Damewood said.

On the defensive side, Damewood said Blanchester allowed just one first down.

Clayton Schirmer had two touchdowns passing and a 25-yard scoring run for the ’Cats. Tanner Creager caught the two TD passes — one from 65 yards out and the other from 54 yards out. Creager also scored on a two-point conversion.

Brent Hopkins had a 70-yard touchdown run and Dale Sturgill added an 18-yard scoring run. Christian Stubbs had a nine-yard run for a touchdown.

Jasper Damewood made four of six extra point attempts. Trevor Chaney, a BHS defensive tackle, intercepted a pass late in the game, Damewood added.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blan1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blan2.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_blan3.jpg