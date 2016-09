ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie Middle School volleyball teams lost matches to Chillicothe Tuesday night.

The seventh grade was defeated 6-25, 17-25 while the eighth grade suffered losses of 19-25, 8-25.

Last Thursday, Clinton-Massie was defeated by Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School.

The eighth grade lost 10-25, 15-25 while the seventh grade came up short 20-25, 25-21, 2-25.

Both young Lady Falcons teams are 1-5 on the year.