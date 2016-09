ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie reserve boys golf team defeated Waynesville 186 to 248 Tuesday in a non-league match at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

Alex Burnham led the Falcons with a 42.

Nick Young shot a 46 and Carsyn Creager had a 48. Jackson Schultz posted a 50 and Joey Marburger had a 56. Ryan Riggers came in with a 62.