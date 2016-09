ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With four scores in the 30s, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team whipped Waynesville 148 to 208 Tuesday in a non-league match at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

The win puts the Falcons at 14-3 on the season.

Keith Mineer came in with a 35 and Max Carnevale posted a 36.

Thomas Carter was right on their heels with a 38 and Cam Collett scored with a 39.

Playing but not scoring for Brian Mudd’s Falcons were Caleb Enright (40) and Drew Kienle (47).

