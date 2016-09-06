Self, Morgan lead Lady ’Cane to 12-0 win

Savannah Morgan scored six goals and Lyla Self posted her first career shutout as Wilmington defeated Washington 12-0 Tuesday in South Central Ohio League girls soccer action at Alumni Field.

Wilmington led 9-0 at halftime but “continued to play hard but showed great sportsmanship and respect to a very young Washington team,” WHS coach Kerry Lewis said.

Lewis noted Wilmington’s Petra Bray played her first varsity match and “more than held her own.”

Said Lewis, “The girls did a good job moving the ball around the pitch and working together.”

Morgan also added an assist. The six goals was one short of her own school record of seven for a single game.

Jasmine Jamiel had two goals and two assists for the Lady Hurricane. Bridgette Thompson had a goal and an assist as did Jordan Snarr.

Cami Barton and Autumn Housh also scored for WHS while Ashlyn Carey recorded an assist.

