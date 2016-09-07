Blan 7th, 8th graders lose 2 to CNE

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams were defeated Tuesday by Clermont Northeastern.

The eighth grade Ladycats were defeated 13-25, 20-25.

Casey Kingsland led the Ladycats with four points, an ace and two assists. Caili Baumann had three points, an ace and three kills. Noelani Tongonan had three points, including two aces, two assists, a kill and a block. Madison Wells had three points and an ace.

The seventh graders lost a 24-26, 23-25 match.

Taylor Combs led the Ladycats with 12 service points and four aces. Madison Creager had five points, an ace and two kills. Daelyn Staehling had three service points and two aces. Rianna Mueller and Brooklyn Bockstiegel had two points each.