East Clinton JV outlasts McClain volleyball

GREENFIELD — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated McClain 12-25, 25-17-26-24 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match.

Megan Stewart returned to the lineup from an injury and had seven kills. Sierra Christian and Camille Hughes combined for five kills.

Kayla Hall had two kills and three digs. Rylee Luttrell had four aces and nine digs. Miranda Beener had two aces, a dig and a great setting game, coach Samantha McGraw said.

Myah Jones also set well and had four aces, a kill and three digs. Sidney Landrum had three kills and a dig. Marah Dunn had two digs for East Clinton.