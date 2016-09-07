Lady ’Cane golfers edge Lady Astros at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Wilmington edged East Clinton 246 to 252 Wednesday in a South Central Ohio League girls golf match at Snow Hill Country Club.
Heather Fryman of Wilmington was the match medalist with a 58.
Lindsey Murphy had a 62 for WHS while Meredith Robinson and Brooklyn Taylor both had 63s. Carrie Robinson carded a 68 and Adrienne Besser had a 70.
Wilmington evens its record at 4-4 overall and improves to 3-4 in the SCOL.
For East Clinton, Katelyn Boysel led with a 60
Egypt Suiter and Hallie Rhinehimer had 64s. Courtlynn Cubbage came in with a 65 for Steve Gerber’s Lady Astros.