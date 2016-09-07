Wilson-Tedrick lead BHS to 3-2 win over Broncos

BLANCHESTER — Led by the 9-1 doubles pairing of Erin Wilson and Lilly Tedrick, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Western Brown 3-2 Wednesday in a non-league battle on the BHS courts.

“I knew this was going to be another tough match,” said BHS coach Matt Sexton. “We match up pretty closely at several positions.”

Wilson and Tedrick broke serve at 4-4 in the third and went on to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory at first doubles.

“That was two very good first doubles team and it came down to a handful of points,” said Sexton.

Brooke Honaker and Emily Speakman were victorious for BHS in singles matches.

Blanchester is 7-1 on the year.

Sexton said the second doubles duo of Alexis Vestal and Korie White “played a solid match against a good second doubles team. I thought Alexis and Korie played some of their best tennis of the year.”

SUMMARY

September 7, 2016

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 3 Western Brown 2

Singles

• Brooke Honaker (B) d. Kasi Boyd 6-3, 6-1; Honaker now 8-2

• Emily Speakman (B) d. Becca Carroll 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Speakman now 9-2

• Hanna Young (W) d. Megan Weber 6-0, 6-0; Weber now 7-3

Doubles

• Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick (B) d. Brooklyn O’Hara, Savanna Roades 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Tedrick-Wilson now 9-1

• Hailey Bradshaw, Kasey Fox (W) d. Alexis Vestal, Korie White 6-4, 6-4; Vestal-White now 5-3

Reserve

• Lexie Winemiller, Lydia Falgner won 6-4

• Grace King, Kayla Allen won 6-4

