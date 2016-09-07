WEEK 3 PREVIEW: ’Cane takes unblemished record on the road

Facing it’s toughest test of the young season, the Wilmington High School football Hurricane storms into Vandalia Friday night to face the Butler Aviators.

“Butler is another big GWOC (Greater Western Ohio Conference) team,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “Just like Greenville, they are well-coached and have some really nice looking athletes.”

Kickoff at Butler High School is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

Wilmington has wins over Little Miami and Greenville, also a member of the GWOC, to its credit. Butler defeated a solid Tecumseh squad 24-7 last week but lost its opener to Massillon Perry 24-14. Perry was the Div. II state runnerup to Cincinnati LaSalle in 2015.

“We need to have a great week of preparation and maintain our focus,” Killen said.

Logan Flatt, a 5-11, 185-pound running back, has been a centerpiece of the Aviators offense through two games. He has 198 yards and four touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts.

“He is a powerful runner who can take over a game,” said Killen. “We have to be very sure tacklers this week.”

Butler has been able to keep teams honest with a big offense line and two tall receivers, Killen said.

On defense, the Avs line “is going to be a handful for us,” said Killen.

“They run a 3-4 and have athletes who can cover ground and make plays on the ball,” he said.

But the WHS coach said his Hurricane offensive and defensive lines have been unsung components of the 2-0 start.

“They are doing a great job for us,” said Killen.

Wilmington and Butler have split the last two meetings — Butler winning in 2015 29-20 and Wilmington winning in 2014 32-28.

Dylan Beaugard, a 5-7, 165-pound junior runner, had 203 total yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 26-7 win over Greenville.

Adam Phelps gained 81 yards on the ground while DJ Ames had 47 yards rushing. Brady Evans wasn’t quite as sharp throwing the ball (10 for 22 for 82 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions) against Greenville as he was in his first-ever start, but he was good enough to lead the Hurricane to a victory.

Presten Kessler, TraLee Joiners, Alex Muslar and Sloan Marsh were the defensive leaders for WHS last week. The Hurricane held the Green Wave to 253 yards while forcing four turnovers.

NOTEBOOK

• Presale tickets for Wilmington High School’s varsity football game Friday at Butler High School will be on sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Presale tickets may be purchased in the high school athletic office, according to WHS athletic director Troy Diels.

Presale tickets are $4 for students and senior citizens, and $6 for adults. At the gate Friday night, all tickets are $8.

DJ Ames, 1, fights through a jersey tackle during last week’s game against Greenville. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB2_wilm_ames-1.jpg DJ Ames, 1, fights through a jersey tackle during last week’s game against Greenville. Gordon Cordell | News Journal

By Mark Huber [email protected]

South Central Ohio League Standings Team All SCOL W L W L Wilmington 2 0 0 0 Washington 2 0 0 0 Miami Trace 2 0 0 0 Clinton-Massie 1 1 0 0 Chillicothe 1 1 0 0 McClain 1 1 0 0 East Clinton 0 2 0 0 Hillsboro 0 2 0 0 Week 2 Games Wilmington 26 Greenville 7 Turpin 28 Clinton-Massie 21 Blanchester 47 East Clinton 33 Unioto 42 McClain 41 Washington 48 Circleville 42 Chillicothe 24 Jackson 21 Goshen 49 Hillsboro 26 Miami Trace 30 Carlisle 27 Week 3 Games Wilmington at Vandalia Butler Clinton-Massie at Springfield Shawnee Greeneview at East Clinton Chillicothe at Teays Valley Miami Trace at Logan Elm Zane Trace at McClain Washington at London Clermont NE at Hillsboro

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

