Blan 7th, 8th grade volleyball splits with Waynesville

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams split matches Wednesday with Waynesville.

The seventh grade Ladycats were victorious 19-25, 25-23, 27-25.

Rianna Mueller led the Ladycats with nine points and three aces. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had eight points with an ace and a kill. Madison Creager had seven service points with five aces. Taylor Combs also had seven points and four aces. Daelyn Staehling had five service points and two aces. Madison Coyle had four points, one of those being an ace.

Coach Jamie Kingsland said, “The girls played some great volleyball. Madison Creager stepped up as a leader on the court for the seventh grade in the last two games.”

The Blanchester eighth grade was defeated 9-25, 24-26.

Destiny Waldron had six service points. Casey Kingsland had four aces, two kills and an assist. Noelani Tongonan also had four points, two aces and an assist. Caili Baumann had two aces, a kill and a block. Lana Roy had two service points and a kill.