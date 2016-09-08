Blue Lions outlast Lady Falcons in SCOL tennis

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Washington outlasted Clinton-Massie on a couple of courts and came out on top 4-1 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match on the CM courts.
The only Clinton-Massie win came at first singles where Hailey Clayborn improved to 11-3 on the year with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Megan Downing.
Matches went to a third set on three courts. The longest of those came at second doubles were Clinton-Massie’s Amber Winemiller and Megan Wonderly fell short in a 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (17-19) marathon match.
“The kids played so much better and close than a 1-4 score indicates,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “We have to learn to capitalize on opportunities to get the wins.”
Clinton-Massie falls to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SCOL.
SUMMARY
September 8, 2016
@Clinton-Massie High School
Washington 4 Clinton-Massie 1
Singles
• Hailey Clayborn defeated Megan Downing 6-3, 6-4, now 11-3, 5-2 in SCOL
• Anne Thompson was defeated by Anna Nestor 7-5, 1-6, 3-10 (10 point tiebreaker)
• Morgan Edgar was defeated by Maria Pickerill 0-6, 1-6
Doubles
• Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb were defeated by Sierra Dawson, Mackenzie Cress 7-6 (7-2) 1-6, 4-6
• Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly were defeated by Gretchen Milstead, Jen Richards 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (17-19)
Junior varsity
• Raelee Shultz, Nina Lazic were defeated by Beth Wilt, Sydnie Hall 6-8
• Madison Morgan, Anna Uurto were defeated by Payton Maddux, Jocelyn Trimmer 4-8