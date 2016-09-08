East Clinton sweeps Wilmington 3-0 in SCOL volleyball

East Clinton swept Wilmington 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 Thursday in South Central Ohio League volleyball action at Fred Summers Court in the Rodger O. Borror Middle School gym.

“This win was what the girls needed,” said East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini. “They’ve been working so hard and coming up short. I’m happy to see them get a W. Hopefully we can move forward and play confidently from here.”

Sodini said Kenzie Campbell and Kaitlyn Talbott played smart while Lacey Peterman served well.

Statistically, Logan Peterman had nine assists, three digs and an ace. Mindy Bean had three kills, a block and a dig. Campbell had five kills, four digs, three blocks and two aces.

Peterman had four aces, six assists, four digs and two kills. Paige Lilly had six kills, two digs and a block. Kaitlin Durbin had two aces, two blocks, two digs and a kill. Talbott finished with four kills and a dig.

