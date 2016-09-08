Blan 7th, 8th grade splits with Mount Orab

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams splits match with Mount Orab Thursday night.

The seventh grade squad was a 25-21, 25-23 winner.

Madison Creager led the Ladycats with six points, four aces and two kills. Rianna Mueller had five service points with two aces. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had four points. Taylor Combs had four points and two aces. Samantha Naylor had three points aces. Daelyn Staehling had two service points and an ace.

The eighth grade Ladycats came up short 20-25, 12-25.

Casey Kingsland and Lana Roy both had five service points. Kingsland also added a kill, two assists and a block. Roy added an ace and a kill. Noelani Tongonan also had two service points and three assists. Caili Baumann had two service points, one ace, three kills and two blocks. Madison Wells had a point and a kill.