ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Miami Trace 3-0 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match at Frank Irelan Field.

The Lady Falcons are now 3-6 overall and 3-1 in the league.

Mikhayla Carter, Emily Ireland and AJ Houseman had goals for the Lady Falcons.

“The girls came out slow but began to play better as the game went on,” CM coach Pat Black said.