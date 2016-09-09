SPRINGFIELD – On Possum Road, Clinton-Massie made road kill out of Springfield Shawnee Friday, 36-0.

The Falcons’ first string scored each time they had the ball, with the exception of a fumble in the third quarter. They smashed the Braves (1-2) in all three phases of the game, scoring three times through the uprights and on the ground, and once through the air.

“We have a lot of key players in key roles who are out, and we asked a lot of younger players to step up,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said following the game on the grounds of Shawnee High School, which is located on Possum Road. “I’m just proud of some of these younger guys. They played their rear ends off.”

Chris Demler got his kicks by easily burying a pair of field goals from 32 yards and another from 37.

“I thought the kicking game was outstanding. I don’t think we’ve (had three field goals in a game) in a long time,” McSurley said. “The kickoffs were just daggers. I think the 20 was their average start.”

Jaycob Wolf, who led Massie with 85 yards on 16 carries, had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Christian Poynter, who finished with 52 yards on 12 carries, added another.

“(Wolf) is starting to get into football shape. He’s really looking good. Christian Poynter, he’s that guy really nobody knew about. He’s starting to really run the ball well,” McSurley said.

Devon O’Bryon connected with Luke Richardson on arguably the play of the night for the score through the air. Looking a touch overthrown, Richardson stabbed the ball with one hand, gathered it in and sprinted the final 25 yards to paydirt.

“When defenses don’t defend certain things, we see it, and we have players who can certainly go up and make plays like Luke Richardson,” McSurley said.

Massie (2-1) capitalized on Shawnee’s deficiencies in the punting game, scoring after a botched punt snap and a minus-11-yard punt that gave the Falcons the ball in the red zone, and a blocked punt recovered on the Shawnee 21.

Shawnee drove to the Massie 28 on two different occasions, turning the ball over on downs. All other drives ended after three plays and a punt.

SUMMARY

September 9, 2016

@Shawnee High School

Clinton-Massie 36 Shawnee 0

CM 10.16.03.07…..36

SS 00.00.00.00…..00

First Quarter

CM – Demler 32 FG, 7:11.

CM – Poynter 9 run (Demler kick), 5:02.

Second Quarter

CM – Demler 37 FG, 11:55.

CM – Richardson 46 pass from D. O’Bryon (Kick failed), 9:03.

CM – Wolf 4 run (Demler kick), 2:20.

Third Quarter

CM – Demler 32 FG, 7:27.

Fourth Quarter

CM – Wolf 18 run (Demler kick), 9:31.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Clinton-Massie Wolf 16-85, Poynter 12-52, Trampler 2-8, D. O’Bryon 6-3, Sheeley 1-2, Beam 1-1, Stulz 1-0, Total 39-151. Shawnee McCrory 8-42, King 5-38, Guyer 15-16, Hall 1-3, Nelson 1-(-5), Hayden 2-(-8), Total 32-86.

PASSING – Clinton-Massie D. O’Bryon 3-5-68. Poynter 1-1-42, Total 4-6-110. Shawnee Guyer 3-8-20.

RECEIVING – Clinton-Massie Laake 2-57, Richardson 2-53. Shawnee McCory 2-17, Nelson 1-3.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB3_cm_10_78_59.jpg Griffin Laake had two catches for 57 yards Friday night for Clinton-Massie in a 36-0 win over Shawnee. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB3_cm_griffinlaake.jpg Griffin Laake had two catches for 57 yards Friday night for Clinton-Massie in a 36-0 win over Shawnee. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB3_cm_lukerichardson.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB3_cm_poynter30_chrisrowe59.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

