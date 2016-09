Lady Hurricane JV tennis clips Mercy 3-2

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School reserve tennis team defeated Mother of Mercy 3-2 in non-league action at the Ryan Sports Complex.

The Lady Hurricane improves to 6-1 on the year.

Third singles player Joanna Gonzalez posted a win in three grueling sets, 6-7, 7-6, 10-7.

SUMMARY

September 12, 2016

@Ryan Sports Complex

Wilmington 3 Mother of Mercy 2

Singles

• Emma Schroeder def Alana Lambers 6-3, 3-6, 10-1

• Zane Bekheet was def by Leslie Daria 1-6, 5-7

• Joanna Gonzalez def Lauren Shutte 6-7, 7-6, 10-7

Doubles

• Holli Anderson, Kristina Walt def Julia Slivinski, Olivia Helmers 7-6, 6-4

• Annie Osborn, Ivy Tangseefa were def by Savannah Schmidt, Mattie Eickert 0-6, 4-6