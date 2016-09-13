Late goal lifts Lady ’Cane to 2-2 tie with Lady Cavs

CHILLICOTHE — Savannah Morgan’s goal with 10 minutes to play helped Wilmington to a 2-2 tie with Chillicothe Tuesday in South Central Ohio League girls soccer action at CHS.

Up 1-0 at halftime, Wilmington gave up two goals to the Lady Cavaliers midway through the second half.

Late in the match, Morgan was fouled just outside the box at the left corner 19 yard line, coach Kerry Lewis said. Morgan deposited the ensuing kick over the keeper’s head, off her hands and into the back of the net to tie the match at 2-2.

“We wanted the win, but very pleased with the result,” Lewis said.

Wilmington, 3-2-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the SCOL, again played without injured standout Katlyn Jamiel.

“Taking Chillicothe to task for 80 minutes without Katlyn is an excellent result,” said Lewis. “Kate is among the best players in Ohio. We can’t replace her, but we can play great team soccer. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. That’s what our girls did tonight.”

Wilmington led 1-0 when Morgan scored in the 22nd minute. Jordan Snarr found Morgan up the right side, Lewis said, and Morgan responded with a “rocket from the 8 yard line just inside the right side of the box,” the WHS coach added.

“Our girls played with passion and intensity for 80 minutes,” said Lewis. “Our center-mids, seniors Bridgette Thompson and Cami Barton, played great. Sophomore Michelle Huffman also assisted at center-mid. They did everything we asked them to do. They defended, pressured the ball, possessed and distributed the ball, and created dangerous opportunities for our attacking forwards.”

