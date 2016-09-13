WHS boys soccer unbeaten through six in SCOL

CHILLICOTHE — Remaining unbeaten in league play, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team edged Chillicothe on the road Tuesday 3-2 in South Central Ohio League action.

The victory for the Hurricane ups their record to 6-2 overall and 6-0 in the league.

“We talk a lot about team resolve and tonight we proved we have it,” WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “After Chillicothe scored first we never lost composure. We hung around in the right spots and executed our game plan which allowed us to knock in three unanswered goals.”

Charley Schumacher had two goals for WHS while Sam Spirk had a goal and an assist. Eli Hicks assisted on a goal as well.

“This is a team win,” the WHS coach said. “Everyone contributed including our goalkeeper Jalen Douglas who played with such maturity he deserves a ton of credit for this teams win tonight.”

While El-Macharrafie savors this win that keeps the ’Cane unbeaten in the league, he knows the chase for the final SCOL boys soccer championship is far from over.

“We will see Chillicothe late in October at our place and I know we will be in for another fight but tonight we will celebrate this win and prepare for Greenfield on Thursday,” said El-Macharrafie.

