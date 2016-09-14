East Clinton JV tops Massie on Volley For The Cure night

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie Tuesday 25-21, 25-22 in a South Central Ohio League match.

The match was held on EC’s annual Volley For The Cure night.

“Great game played between two teams for an even better cause,” said EC coach Samantha McGraw.

Victoria Jamison had two kills and a block at the net. Miranda Beener led with four aces while Myah Jones had three aces, a kill and a dig. Rylee Luttrell had an ace and three digs. Camille Hughes contributed two kills.

Sierra Christian chipped in with one kill. Kayla Hall had a kill and a dig. Marah Dunn came up with two digs and Megan Stewart had a kill and a dig. Savannah Pritchard had a great serve receive match, McGraw said.