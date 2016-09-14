Webster, Hein, Jenkins win races in annual Corn Walk/Run

Jarom Webster, Diane Hein and Casey Jenkins won their respective divisions Saturday in the third annual Clinton County Community Action Corn Walk/Run.

Webster won the men’s 5K race. Matt McFadden was second and Ryan Oates was third.

In the women’s 5K race division, Hein topped the field with Katie Croucher second and Jennifer Hale third.

In the 5K walk division, Jenkins was first, Rose Anne McKay second and Shannon Holbert third.

Several area individuals and businesses supported the event which assists Clinton County senior citizens.

From left to right, Ryan Oates, Matt McFadden, Jarom Webster, Corn Man Freddie Flint, Diane Hein, Katie Croucher, Jennifer Hale. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_7394.jpg From left to right, Ryan Oates, Matt McFadden, Jarom Webster, Corn Man Freddie Flint, Diane Hein, Katie Croucher, Jennifer Hale. Courtesy Photo From left to right, Shannon Holbert, Rose Anne McKay, Corn Man Freddie Flint, Casey Jenkins. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_7401.jpg From left to right, Shannon Holbert, Rose Anne McKay, Corn Man Freddie Flint, Casey Jenkins. Courtesy Photo