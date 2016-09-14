East Clinton tennis dumps Miami Trace 3-2

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team dropped Miami Trace 3-2 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match on the EC courts.

East Clinton is 3-5 on the year.

Both doubles teams are now 2-0 after being moved into those positions — Sydney Michael and Haley Harrell at first doubles, and Kylee Hidy and Shelby Michael at second doubles.

Hannah Pickering picked up her first varsity singles win in the match.

SUMMARY

September 13, 2016

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Miami Trace 2

Singles

• Hannah Pickering def Cassie Van Dyke 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

• Emily Tong was def by Bayley Thompson 4-6, 3-6

• Cassie Parks was def by Anita Purcell 4-6, 3-6

Doubles

• Sydney Michael, Haley Harrell def Jackie Wisecup, Haiven Pepper 6-1, 6-3

• Kylee Hidy, Shelby Michael def Cameron Bucher, Beth Hogsett 6-0, 6-2