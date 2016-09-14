WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Hurricane looks to get back on winning track

Wilmington High School football coach Scott Killen is anxious to get the 2016 South Central Ohio League season started.

His Hurricane will need to be better in several areas than they were in last week’s loss to Butler if the SCOL ride is going to be a good one.

“We were too inconsistent to win the football game and we played with zero emotion,” Killen said.

On Friday night, Wilmington (2-1) will travel to Greenfield to face the McClain Tigers (1-2). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

“McClain is a young team that is still improving,” Killen said. “(Former WHS) coach (Jeremy) Andrews has them playing hard. They are going to try and keep you guessing on offense by changing formations and schemes. Defensively, they are going to bring pressure. I am looking forward to getting league play started and see where we fit in.”

Right now, where any SCOL fits in is up in the air.

“This is the most competitive the SCOL has been since I have been around,” Killen admits. “I am looking forward to seeing how it plays out.”

Butler dominated Wilmington in all phases of the game last week in a 42-21 triumph. The Aviators returned two kicks for scores. rushed for 241 yards on the ground and forced three WHS turnovers with a solid defense.

Dylan Beaugard had three touchdowns and 174 yards from scrimmage. Porter Pagett and Brett Bell led the Hurricane in tackles last week.

“This (Butler) game is only going to make us better down the road because we now know what needs to be fixed and we can focus on that,” said Killen, who is in his third year at WHS. “There is still a lot of football to be played and we are only focusing on us.”

Wilmington head coach Scott Killen hopes to have his Hurricane ready for Friday night’s South Central Ohio League opener. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB3_wilm_killen1-1.jpg Wilmington head coach Scott Killen hopes to have his Hurricane ready for Friday night’s South Central Ohio League opener. Mark Huber | News Journal

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports