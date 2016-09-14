Lady Falcons forge girls golf tie atop SCOL standings

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With four players shooting in the 40s, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team forged a tie for first place in the South Central Ohio League girls golf standings Wednesday with a win over Hillsboro at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

Playing the par 35 back nine, the Lady Falcons posted a 179 while the Lady Indians came in with a 188.

“I was really proud of the way the girls played,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “It was our first time playing the back, so we didn’t know what to expect.”

The Lady Falcons are 11-4 overall and 7-1 in the league. McGraw said Hillsboro also has just one SCOL loss.

Gabby Woods led CMHS with a 40 but had plenty of company in the 40s — Angela Miller 44, Kelsey Smith 46 and Jezreel Forand 59.

“Kelsey Smith and Jezreel Forand played phenomenal,” McGraw added.

Taylor Kropp had a 55 and Emma Filipkowski shot 63.