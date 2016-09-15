BHS tennis clinches share of SBCN title

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester tennis team made it 34 straight wins within its division Thursday by defeating Felicity 4-1 on the BHS courts.

The Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference match victory puts Blanchester at 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the divisional this season. The win also clinches at least a share of the league title for the Ladycats.

Blanchester can clinch a sixth straight league championship with a win over Clermont Northeastern on Tuesday. The win would give BHS the title outright.

“We played much better at the bottom of our lineup,” said coach Matt Sexton. “With Felicity putting Stamper (first singles) at first doubles, this was a chance for Erin (Wilson) and Lilly (Tedrick) to get back to playing good tennis. They played with aggression and confidence which is how they have to play.”

Wilson and Tedrick were 6-2, 6-0 winners.

Sexton also noted the confident and relaxed play of Alexis Vestal and Korie White at second doubles. They were 6-1, 6-0 winners.

SUMMARY

September 15, 2016

• Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4, Felicity 1

Singles

• Brooke Honaker (B) d. Raelyn Morales 6-0, 6-0

• Emily Speakman (B) d. Jayln Clark 6-1, 6-1

• Lea Cooper (F) d. Megan Weber 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

• Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick (B) d. Sydney Stamper, Madison Baird 6-2, 6-0

• Alexis Vestal, Korie White (B) d. Emma Blake, Sierra Crawford 6-1, 6-0

Exhibition

• Grace King lost to Raelyn Morales 2-6, 2-6