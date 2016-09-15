Blue Lions blank Astros in SCOL tennis

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Washington 5-0 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match at Gardner Park.

The Lady Astros drop to 3-6 on the year.

SUMMARY

September 15, 2016

@Gardner Park

Washington 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

• Kylee Hidy was def by Megan Downing 2-6, 1-6

• Shelby Michael was def by Anna Nester 1-6, 0-6

• Bella Walters was def by Sydnie Hall 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

• Sydney Michael, Haley Harrell were def by Sierra Dawson, Maria Pickerill 0-6, 1-6

• Cassie Parks, Emily Tong were def by Jen Richards, Mack Cress 0-6, 2-6