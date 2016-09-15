Blue Lions blank Astros in SCOL tennis

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Washington 5-0 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League match at Gardner Park.
The Lady Astros drop to 3-6 on the year.
SUMMARY
September 15, 2016
@Gardner Park
Washington 5 East Clinton 0
Singles
• Kylee Hidy was def by Megan Downing 2-6, 1-6
• Shelby Michael was def by Anna Nester 1-6, 0-6
• Bella Walters was def by Sydnie Hall 1-6, 1-6
Doubles
• Sydney Michael, Haley Harrell were def by Sierra Dawson, Maria Pickerill 0-6, 1-6
• Cassie Parks, Emily Tong were def by Jen Richards, Mack Cress 0-6, 2-6