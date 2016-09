XENIA — The Wilmington High School girls golf team was defeated by Dayton Carroll 192 to 235 Thursday in a non-league match at WGC golf course.

Brooklyn Taylor had a personal best 57 for the Lady Hurricane. Heather Fryman was the team medalist with a 56.

Lindsey Murphy also had a 57 while Carrie Robinson shot 65, Meredith Robinson had 68 and Adrienne Besser came in with a 71.