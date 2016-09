The team of Rodney Williams, Dick Mitchener, Mike Rupp and Jim Luck had a 6-under 30 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 11, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Rocky Long, Harold Anderson, Denny Kruszka, Bill Ross.

• 31: Clarence Cross, Kenny Hill, Pete Fentress, Gary Vance.

• 33: Don Sicurella, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Ron Kersey.

• 33: Billy Stephens, Jim Frank, Gerry Marcum, Fred Stern.