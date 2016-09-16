Cavaliers defeat Astros in SCOL opener

LEES CREEK — East Clinton opened South Central Ohio League play on a down note Friday, losing 38-0 to Chillicothe at ECHS.

With the loss, the Astros fall to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the SCOL. The Cavaliers are now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

“We were dominated in every facet of the game,” EC head coach Jeremy Yankey said following the game. “They outplayed us on offense, defense, special teams and coaching. That’s on me and we will address it.”

The game was delayed at the start by lightning.

But once things were underway, it was all Cavaliers. Chillicothe raced out to a 20-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.

“We still lack two important qualities — being focused and discipline. We must correct that,” Yankey said.

Conner Mathis scored on a 53-yard run to open the scoring with 5:35 to go in the first. With Matt Detty’s extra point, it was 7-0.

Do-all quarterback Brandon Maughmer hooked up on a 25-yard scoring lay with Tre Brown to get the Cavaliers on the board again with 3:24 to go in the first. Detty’s PAT made it 14-0.

Maughmer then found Zach Coats on a 45-yard touchdown pass but the two-point conversion failed and the score stood at 20-0 at the quarter’s end.

East Clinton’s Austin Arellano narrowly missed a 30-yard field goal with 10:04 to go in the second quarter.

Chillicothe responded when Mathis scored again, this time from 12 yards out. At 6:10, with Detty’s kick, it was 27-0.

Detty added a 24-yard field goal with 1:36 to play in the half to extend the difference to 30-0.

Yardage totals agreed with the first half scoreboard as the Cavs outgained the Astros 246 to 88.

Under a running clock, the second half unfolded with Mathis getting his third TD of the night from 15 yards out at the 8:35 mark. Maughmer made the two-point conversion to push the leads to 38-0.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

