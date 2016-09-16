Football Standings

South Central Ohio League
Team All SCOL
W L W L
Washington 4 0 1 0
Clinton-Massie 3 1 1 0
Chillicothe 3 1 1 0
Wilmington 3 1 1 0
Miami Trace 3 1 0 1
McClain 1 3 0 1
Hillsboro 1 3 0 1
East Clinton 0 4 0 1
Week 4 Games
Wilmington 62 McClain 19
Clinton-Massie 24 Miami Trace 14
Chillicothe 38 East Clinton 0
Washington 35 Hillsboro 33
Week 5 Games
Wilmington at Hillsboro
Clinton-Massie at McClain
East Clinton at Washington
Miami Trace at Chillicothe
——-
Southern Buckeye Conference
National Division
Team All SBAAC
W L W L
Williamsburg 3 1 0 0
Blanchester 2 2 0 0
Bethel-Tate 1 3 0 0
Batavia 1 3 0 0
Clermont NE 1 3 0 0
Week 4 Games
Goshen 37 Blanchester 16
Amelia 20 Batavia 0
Fayetteville at Williamsburg 18 Fayetteville 14
Norwood 64 Bethel-Tate 37
St Bernard at Clermont NE 21 St Bernard 20
Week 5 Games
New Richmond at Blanchester
Clermont NE at Miami Valley Christian
Minford at Williamsburg
Bethel-Tate at Amelia
Batavia at Norwood