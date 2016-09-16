Posted on by

Football Standings


South Central Ohio League

Team All SCOL

W L W L

Washington 4 0 1 0

Clinton-Massie 3 1 1 0

Chillicothe 3 1 1 0

Wilmington 3 1 1 0

Miami Trace 3 1 0 1

McClain 1 3 0 1

Hillsboro 1 3 0 1

East Clinton 0 4 0 1

Week 4 Games

Wilmington 62 McClain 19

Clinton-Massie 24 Miami Trace 14

Chillicothe 38 East Clinton 0

Washington 35 Hillsboro 33

Week 5 Games

Wilmington at Hillsboro

Clinton-Massie at McClain

East Clinton at Washington

Miami Trace at Chillicothe

——-

Southern Buckeye Conference

National Division

Team All SBAAC

W L W L

Williamsburg 3 1 0 0

Blanchester 2 2 0 0

Bethel-Tate 1 3 0 0

Batavia 1 3 0 0

Clermont NE 1 3 0 0

Week 4 Games

Goshen 37 Blanchester 16

Amelia 20 Batavia 0

Fayetteville at Williamsburg 18 Fayetteville 14

Norwood 64 Bethel-Tate 37

St Bernard at Clermont NE 21 St Bernard 20

Week 5 Games

New Richmond at Blanchester

Clermont NE at Miami Valley Christian

Minford at Williamsburg

Bethel-Tate at Amelia

Batavia at Norwood

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-4-county.jpg
comments powered by Disqus