Basketball officiating classes begin Sept. 24

A class for anyone interested in becoming a licensed Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball official is being held 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Damon’s restaurant in Wilmington.

The initial class will meet on that Saturday and will at that time determine the remaining class dates and times, according to Joe Davis, class instructor and long-time official.

Cost of the class is $130, which Davis said can be made back by officiating just a couple of games.

Those will take the class will receive the books necessary to learn the rules and techniques to be a licensed official. Students will officiated scrimmages prior to taking the open book test.

Those who complete the class will receive a Fox 40 whistle, Davis said. Upon completion of the class, students will be able to officiate middle school, freshman and junior varsity games this season.

Anyone interested should call or text Davis at 937-302-7047 or contact him via email at [email protected] with name, phone number and email address.

