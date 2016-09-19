CM golfers hold off Miami Trace 151 to 162

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie boys golf team held off Miami Trace by 11 strokes Monday in a South Central Ohio League match at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

The Falcons, who are unbeaten in SCOL play, had a 151 team total while the Panthers came in with a 162.

Keith Mineer was the pacesetter for CMHS with an even par 35.

Max Carnevale had a 37 and Cam Collett shot 39. Drew Kienle had a 40 to round out the scoring.

Playing but not scoring was Caleb Enright, who had 43, and Thomas Carter who had 46.