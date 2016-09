NORWOOD — The Blanchester boys soccer team was defeated by Norwood 5-0 Tuesday in a non-league match at Shea Stadium.

The Indians led 3-0 at halftime. Blanchester is 3-4-1 on the year.

BHS goalkeeper Dakota Penquite made 20 saves, despite moving to the field with 10 minutes remaining in the match.

Lane Heeg replaced Penquite in goal and made five saves.