Short-handed Lady ’Cane battles SCOL leader to 1-1 tie

HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team played South Central Ohio League front-runner Hillsboro to a 1-1 tie Tuesday at HHS.

Wilmington is 4-1-2 in league play while Hillsboro is now 6-0-1.

“For not being at 100 percent due to injuries and also playing nine freshmen and sophomores, we’re still holding serve against the top SCOL teams,” WHS coach Kerry Lewis said. “We’re very proud of the girls and their effort. They fought hard until the final minute. They got knocked down several times, but they got up and kept fighting back. We had several chances until the final minute. We pushed Hillsboro to the 80th minute but came up a little short.”

Jasmine Jamiel scored the only WHS goal in the 37th minute with Jordan Snarr assisting to give the Lady Hurricane a 1-0 lead in the first half.

The Lady Indians tied the score midway through the second half.

“We needed a win to stay at the top of our league standings,” said Lewis. “We’re gonna need some help now from Clinton-Massie and Chillicothe versus Hillsboro. All four schools are very competitive and capable of winning. However, Hillsboro is a quality team and they’re senior-laden so they’ll be difficult to beat.”

Senior keeper Lyla Self played her best game of the season, Lewis said. Self faced heavy pressure on multiple occasions but made the big plays “when we needed her most,” said Lewis.

“We challenged Lyla at halftime to be more aggressive and make plays and she responded with an excellent second half performance,” the WHS coach said. “Freshman Jasmine Jamiel also had a strong performance. Jazz repeatedly pressured the Hillsboro defense and threatened their goal.”

