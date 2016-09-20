Blanchester girls blank Norwood in SBC crossover 2-0

NORWOOD — Regan Ostermeier recorded her fourth shutout of the season Tuesday as Blanchester defeated Norwood 2-0 in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference crossover match at Shea Stadium.

The Ladycats improve to 4-1-3 with the win.

“It was great to put in a full 80 minutes of high quality team soccer against a tough opponent as we head back into the second half of league play,” BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said.

Ostermeier had six saves in goal. Her shutout was a group effort as the defensive play in the field by Mckenzie Hamm helped keep the Lady Indians off the scoreboard. Ballinger said “a suffocating defensive game plan” was led by Hamm.

The midfield trio of Emily Hinkle, Emma Gundler and Merri Lindsey “made threatening attacks with the ball at their feet to keep Norwood on the defensive throughout the first half.”

Sydney Scott scored her first goal of the season following a corner kick by Chloe Caplinger 13 minutes into the match.

Hinkle also tallied her first goal of the year. Sierra Drake started the play when she passed to Caplinger who found Hinkle open for the goal.