WHS boys soccer continues run through SCOL with 8-2 win

HILLSBORO — For the second straight night, Wilmington’s Sam Spirk tallied four goals as the Hurricane defeated Hillsboro 8-2 Tuesday in South Central Ohio League boys soccer action at HHS.

Spirk also had two assists.

Wilmington is now 9-2 overall and 8-0 in SCOL matches.

“The boys understand that every league game from here on out is the biggest game of the year,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “I’m very pleased to see them perform accordingly. We cannot afford any setbacks. We’ll enjoy this victory and prepare for Miami Trace on Thursday.”

Jalen Douglas had five saves for the Hurricane.

Charly Schumacher had two goals and two assists. Wyatt Kessler had a goal and an assist. Avery Greenlees rounded out the scoring with a goal. Seth Gundlach had two assists. Eli Hicks had one assist.

