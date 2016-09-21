WHS boys 5th, girls 6th at Franklin Inv.

FRANKLIN — The Wilmington High School boys cross country team finished fifth and the girls sixth Tuesday at the Franklin Invitational.

Simon Heys was the top runner for the WHS boys, finishing third in 17:35.

Sarah Wright led the Lady Hurricane, clocking a 23:31 and placing 25th.

SUMMARY

September 20, 2016

@Franklin Invitational

Boys results

Team

Miamisburg 27 Valley View 75 Bellbrook 129 Fenwick 133 Wilmington 143 Franklin 282 Dixie 292 Monroe 325 Brookville 378 Northridge 402 Madison 486

Individual

3, Simon Heys 17:35; 28, Tyler Parks 19:18; 34, Drew Spendlove 19:33; 38, Bayden Stephens 19:43; 46, Zach Bradshaw 19:58; 50, Ryland Bowman 20:08; 54, Ricky Dungan 20:29; 56, Ian Holmes 20:30; 59, Calvin Walls 20:44; 72, Nic Hayward 21:29; 75, Tyler Hebb 21:43; 82, Cameron Combs 21:55; 100, Aiden Hester 223:16; 101, Jackson Tofte 23:17; 105, Troy Oates 23:21; 116, Garrett Regan 23:38; 121, Jonathon Fender 24:12; 138, Sam Eastes 26:07; Izaia Billingsley 28:31

Girls results

Team

Miamisburg 17 Bellbrook 102 Valley View 143 Monroe 148 Brookville 205 Wilminton 210 Fenwick 234 Franklin 372

Individual

25, Sarah Wright 23:31; 35, Hailey Fugate 24:15; 38, Ali Dooley 24:42; 51, Tristan Vail 26:08; 77, Jessica Angst 28:40; 87, Kerrigan Tofte 30:27; 94, Brianna Gilbert 33:08