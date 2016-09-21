WEEK 5 PREVIEW: A look around the SCOL and SBAACN

Here’s a look at teams in the South Central Ohio League and the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division from last week:

SCOL

Washington: The high-flying Blue Lions held off Hillsboro 35-33 last week. Jarett Patton continued to ravage defenses with three touchdown passes in the first half — a pair to Dillon Steward and another to Kory Proby. Jacob Rice ran for a couple of second half scores. Patton is out this week with a broken bone, according to East Clinton coach Jeremy Yankey.

Miami Trace: The Panthers stay in the state poll was short-lived. Trace was No. 9 in Div. III but lost last week to SCOL power Clinton-Massie 24-14. The Panthers couldn’t stop the Falcons on the ground, giving up 323 yards. Trace. Likewise, the Panther offense came into the game averaging nearly 46 points a game. They were held to only 219 yards. Drake Litteral ran for 93 yards and a TD and Tiante Connell had 61 yard and a TD on six rushes. Skyler McDonald, the MT QB, struggled in the air, 4-for-12 passing with four interceptions and 27 yards.

Chillicothe: Brandon Maughmer and Connor Mathis were a potent 1-2 punch in the Cavaliers 38-0 win over East Clinton. Quarterback Maughmer passed for 118 yards and a score and rushed for 43 yards on four attempts. Mathis plowed his way to 90 yards on the ground and three TDs. Chillicothe’s defense gave up just 142 yards to the Astros.

Hillsboro: Down 35-19, the Indians rally fell short 35-33 to unbeaten Washington last week. Jack O’Rourke’s Hillsboro squad came back on Hunter Chain touchdown passes of 72 yards to Sajoun Jones and 21 yards to Brian Smith. Luke Gallimore had two rushing scores and Devon Gallimore added one.

McClain: The Tigers, coached by former WHS coach Jeremy Andrews, gave Wilmington all it wanted early. Perhaps buoyed by the Homecoming festivities, McClain was within 14-13 late in the first half but surrendered two TDs in the final 1:45 of the half and never recovered. Tristan Pitzer rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns. The rest of the Tigers accounted for 95 yards and seven points. The Tigers defense gave up 652 yards to the balanced Hurricane offense.

SBAAC

Williamsburg: The Wildcats are 3-1, thanks to a come-from-behind 18-14 win over Fayetteville last week. Nate Bogan, the WHS quarterback, was 11-for-23 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 79 yards and one score. Williamsburg had 274 yards of total offense.

Bethel-Tate: The Tigers are 1-3 but have losses to a trio of 3-1 teams, including a 64-37 loss last week against Norwood. The Indians and Tigers combined for 1,047 yards of offense, 584 on the ground. Tiger RB Steven Cooper had 179 yards and two TDs rushing.

Batavia: The Bulldogs still have not scored since opening the season with 26 points against East Clinton. They have surrendered 122 points in three straight losses. Batavia had just 29 yards on 25 rushes in last week’s 20-0 loss to Amelia.

Clermont NE: The Rockets 22-game losing streak ended a week ago Friday with a 21-20 victory over St. Bernard. CNE now looks to end a 10-game SBAAC National Division skid when league begins next week

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports