CM boys golfers top WHS, go to 13-0 in SCOL

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Remaining unbeaten in league play, Clinton-Massie maintained its stranglehold on the South Central Ohio League Wednesday afternoon at Snow Hill Country Club.

Led by Keith Mineer, the Falcons defeated the surging Wilmington High School boys golf team 164 to 176.

Clinton-Massie is 13-0 in the league. The Falcons were unbeaten in the regular season and SCOL tournament last season.

Wilmington, off to its best start since the 2013 season, is 11-2 in SCOL matches.

The win for the Falcons is the third this season over the Hurricane. Wilmington has played the closest to the Clinton-Massie in a league match this season, losing 158 to 161 Aug. 15 at Majestic. The Falcons also defeated the Hurricane in a non-league match earlier in the season.

Mineer had a 4-over par 39 for Clinton-Massie.

Caleb Enright came in with a 40 for CMHS while Thomas Carter shot 41 and Drew Kienle carded a 44 to round out the scoring.

Playing but not scoring for Brian Mudd’s squad were Max Carnevale 45 and Cam Collett 47.

