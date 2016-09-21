WEEK 5 PREVIEW: EC looks for bounce-back against Blue Lions

East Clinton will travel to Gardner Park in search of its first win of the season against the unbeaten Blue Lions.

These two teams have matched up for a some high-scoring, closely-contested South Central Ohio League games in recent years.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Fayette County.

The record says the winless Astros are struggling right now. However, consider East Clinton has played teams with a combined 9-7 record. In all, East Clinton is looking at seven of its 10 opponents currently with .500 or better records.

“We still need a lot of work in many areas, mostly being aggressive and tackling better on defense,” EC coach Jeremy Yankey said. “Offensively we need to maintain our blocks better. We still commit too many costly penalties that make things difficult for us. Wyatt Floyd with 15 catches for 231 yards and 2 TDs has been a pleasant surprise for us this season.”

The Blue Lions are flying high this season with a 4-0 record and an offense that averages 40 points a game. However, Washington will need to maintain that offensive level without starting quarterback Jarett Patton.

“From what I understand Jarett Patton broke his ankle and is out,” Yankey said. “What a disappointment for that young man who is a senior and was having a great season. I still feel that their offense will be explosive. They are averaging 40 points a game so I think they still will be able to score. They have a great offensive line and some really good WRs. Defensively they run a 5-2 defense and like to blitz. They have a few different guys in their kick return game who can break a long return on you.”

East Clinton lost last week to Chillicothe 38-0. Yankey said the lone bright spot was Anthony Osburn who rushed for 96 yards on 12 carries.

“There were a lot of negatives; Chillicothe dominated us in every aspect of the game,” said Yankey.

East Clinton's Tyler Collins, 21, is among the Astros who attempt to block a kick against Greeneview earlier this season. Travis Knell, 63, is the only other Astro to be identified.

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

