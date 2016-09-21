WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Massie takes to the SCOL highway with game in Greenfield

With its long-time South Central Ohio League dominance seemingly on the line last week against state-ranked Miami Trace, Clinton-Massie turned to a familiar formula for victory.

The running game.

The Falcons ran the ball 51 times for 323 yards and attempted just three passes in a 24-14 win over Miami Trace, then No. 9 in the Div. III state poll.

“Our believe this was the best performance to date by our offensive line,” said CM head coach Dan McSurley.

McSurley will lead his Falcons on to the field at McClain High School Friday night when his 3-1, 1-0 Falcons meet the 1-3, 0-1 Tigers in an SCOL battle. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Clinton-Massie has dominated McClain since coming into the SCOL. But the Tigers battled Wilmington tooth and nail for a half then faded in a 62-19 loss.

“McClain has a very talented quarterback (Tristan Pitzer with 178 yards and two TDs rushing against WHS last week) that has scoring potential we must contain,” said McSurley.

Clinton-Massie has won 53 straight regular season SCOL games. Since joining the SCOL in 2005, Clinton-Massie is 32-1 on the road.

A few weeks ago, McSurley might have been concerned with his team coming off such a big win then traveling for its next opponent.

Not so much anymore.

“From experience, whenever a team overcomes great adversity, and if you saw the game in person you certainly know what I’m referring to, I believe we really grew as a team,” McSurley said upon watching the film of the 10-point win over Trace.

Christian Poynter and Jaycob Wolf formed a potent 1-2 combo against the Panthers last week. Poynter rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 attempts. Wolf had 118 yards on 22 attempts.

Trey Uetrecht was back to lead the defense with four solo tackles and five assists. Cole O’Bryon had three solos and five assists while Tyler Beam had seven assists.

Caeleb Carter, 58, and Devon O’Bryon, 10, bring down a Turpin ball carrier in a game earlier this season at Frank Irelan Field. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FB2_cm_devoncarter-1.jpg Caeleb Carter, 58, and Devon O’Bryon, 10, bring down a Turpin ball carrier in a game earlier this season at Frank Irelan Field. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports